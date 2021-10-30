Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Newcastle v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to beat Newcastle United 2-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to protect their advantage at the top of the Premier League table after Chelsea FC were 7-0 winners against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Chelsea FC thrashed the Canaries despite being without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner thanks to goals from Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ben Chilwell and a Max Aarons own-goal.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have only dropped points in a 1-0 loss to title rivals Manchester City at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, but Chelsea FC still have a narrow lead over second-placed Liverpool FC.

The Blues will face the second-worst team in the division at St James’ Park, with Newcastle winless in nine outings in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

And BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will beat Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

“Newcastle have played all the teams from 13th to 18th in the Premier League and not beaten any of them, so I really don’t give them much hope of getting their first win of the season against one of the title contenders, Chelsea,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Magpies have a glimmer of hope in that Callum Wilson is back fit and scoring for them but, even without Romelu Lukaku leading the line, Chelsea should win this comfortably.”

Chelsea FC have secured 22 points from their opening nine games in the Premier League to sit at the top of the table.

The Blues were penalty shootout winners after a 1-1 draw against Southampton in the League Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Chelsea FC have won two of their last three trips to Newcastle, while the Magpies have lost five of their last six games against the south west London side in the top flight.

Last week, Tuchel provided Chelsea FC supporters with an injury update on Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen ahead of Saturday’s clash.

“We hope Azpi is back for the weekend. He had a shoulder injury yesterday in training when he fell on it,” Tuchel told Chelsea FC’s website.

“It’s very painful but he’s Azpi and he’s a tough guy.

“Ruben felt after training some pain in his hip joint. Hopefully we can handle it for Saturday.

“Andreas needed to recover from tooth surgery and he should be back in training on Thursday if there are no complications.”

