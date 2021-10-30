Paul Merson predicts the winner of Norwich City v Leeds United

Paul Merson is tipping Norwich City to pick up their first Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Canaries are currently rooted the bottom of the Premier League table after having picked up just two points all season in the top flight.

Leeds United have also endured a difficult start to the new campaign, with the Whites having only secured one win all season in the Premier League to leave them three points ahead of the drop zone heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men were dumped out of the League Cup by Arsenal at The Emirates on Tuesday night as the Gunners sealed a 2-0 victory in the fourth round.

The Whites have a good recent record heading into this game, with Leeds United having lost just one of their last five away league games against the Canaries, who have lost three of their last five Premier League fixtures.

However, former Arsenal and England star Merson is backing the home side to claim the three points with a narrow victory on Sunday.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is a game Norwich have to win. They were battered by Chelsea last week but they should’ve managed a win against Brighton.

“They aren’t a million miles away from a result, and I think they could pick up their first league victory of the season here.

“Leeds are a funny team. They went to Southampton and didn’t have a shot on target, and they needed a last-minute penalty against Wolves to scrap their way to a draw.

“Raphinha’s injury also comes as a massive blow to them. It’s a good time to play against Leeds, and Norwich could pull off a surprise this weekend.”

Despite Merson’s prediction, another stat also favours the visitors on Sunday – Leeds United are unbeaten in all eight of their games against sides in the relegation zone since their return to the Premier League last season.

