Paul Merson predicts the winner of Tottenham Hotspur v Man United

Paul Merson is backing Manchester United to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory away to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils head into the game under intense pressure to secure a positive result after their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool FC at Old Trafford last weekend.

That result marked a four-game winless run in the Premier League for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who are down in seventh place and find themselves eight points behind leaders Chelsea FC.

Manchester United will be desperate to put things right with a confident display against Spurs on Saturday as they look to reignite their Premier League title challenge.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have also struggled in recent weeks and have lost three of their last five Premier League outings to leave them a point ahead of the Red Devils in the table.

Former Arsenal and England star Merson feels that Manchester United may have just enough to snatch a result against Spurs in north London in a similar way they did against Atalanta in the Champions League last time out.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Manchester United have a way of finding results in games like these. But if they do lose to Spurs and keep Solskjaer in this job, they aren’t going anywhere, are they? They can’t keep drifting along like this – it’s already November!

“It isn’t really Cristiano Ronaldo’s fault either, he isn’t getting the service. He’s non-existent at the moment, and he isn’t touching the ball.

“If you want to keep him in the team, drop him back and play someone like [Edinson] Cavani or [Mason] Greenwood up front. Give Ronaldo the ball and get runners around him. I’d get Cavani in the team and give Ronaldo a free role.

“This is a must-win game for Manchester United. They just seem to find results in difficult situations, and I think that’s what will happen here.

“Manchester United are going to win this game, and it’ll paper over the cracks yet again. They did manage a victory against Atalanta in the Champions League, and I think they’ll pull off something similar this weekend.”

Tottenham’s history against Manchester United in the Premier League does not make for pretty reading for Spurs fans – the Lilywhites have lost more top-flight games against the Red Devils than any other team in the competition.

Manchester United also have recent history in their favour, with the Red Devils having won in two of their last three visits to Spurs.

