Tottenham Hotspur are embroiled in a five-way battle to sign Genk striker Paul Onuachu, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Spurs are interested in a potential swoop to sign the Nigeria international following his outstanding performances in the Belgian top flight.

The same article states that Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Southampton and West Ham United are all keeping tabs on the prolific Genk striker ahead of the January transfer window.

According to the same story, Genk are looking to secure maximum value for the Nigerian forward following his spectacular form in the Belgian Pro League.

The report states that the Belgian club are hoping to get at least £20m for the 27-year-old and Genk are in a strong position thanks to the amount of interest in their striker.

The Daily Mail reveal that Spurs are still on the hunt to sign a new centre-forward to provide cover for Harry Kane despite the England captain remaining at Tottenham beyond the summer transfer window.

The media outlet claim that Tottenham are also interested in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic but Juventus have a serious interest in the Serbia international.

The Nigerian striker has already scored nine goals in 10 games in the Belgian Pro League this season, while Onuachu netted 33 times in 38 top-flight fixtures last term.

Kane ended his goal drought with a brilliant finish in Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo recently said that remains relaxed about Kane’s slow start to the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

“It’s normal, it’s normal,” Nuno was quoted as saying by Evening Standard before last weekend’s games.

“Harry for sure is used to it, but we are relaxed. We know that Harry is much more than goals when it comes to what he does for the team.

“He’s a fantastic football player, one of the best, and naturally goals will come.”

