Mark Lawrenson predicts the winner of Tottenham v Aston Villa

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at home on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs have found themselves under intense pressure in recent weeks due to the fact that they have lost their last three games in the Premier League to leave them off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification.

Those defeats culminated in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal at The Emirates in Sunday’s north London derby clash, with Mikel Arteta’s men having raced into a 3-0 lead before half-time.

Nuno Espirito Santo will be desperate to guide his side to a home victory over Aston Villa, who sealed a 2-1 win at Spurs in their most recent meeting in May at the end of last season.

Aston Villa are likely to be full of confidence heading into the clash after Kortney Hause netted a dramatic winner to hand them a 1-0 victory at Manchester United last weekend.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson believes that it is only a matter of time before Spurs start firing again, and he is tipping them to claim a narrow 2-1 victory at home on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Aston Villa are ticking along nicely and got a great win at Old Trafford last time out. They played well, and stuck at it too – they were so determined, and it paid off.

“The opposite was the case for Tottenham in their dismal derby defeat against Arsenal. That was a real worry – if you cannot get yourself motivated for a game like that one, then you have got serious problems.

“Nuno Espirito Santo has to improve the mood and morale in his camp, but he also needs to get Harry Kane firing. I think that will happen soon, which is why I am backing Spurs here.”

Tottenham will take on Newcastle United, West Ham United and Manchester United in their next three Premier League games following the forthcoming international break.

