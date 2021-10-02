‘I’m going for’: Michael Owen predicts the scoreline of Tottenham v Aston Villa

Michael Owen is expecting to see Tottenham Hotspur to continue to struggle for form when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Lilywhites have struggled to find consistent form under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo in recent games and they head into Sunday’s fixture after having lost their last three games in a row in the Premier League.

Spurs suffered a humiliating 3-1 derby defeat by Arsenal in the Premier League at The Emirates last weekend as they were largely outplayed by the Gunners away from home.

The north London side did go some way towards restoring some pride on Thursday night when they claimed a 5-1 win over NS Mura in the Europa Conference League, with Harry Kane netting a hat-trick in the emphatic home victory.

Spurs are welcoming an Aston Villa side who earned plenty of plaudits for their impressive performance at Old Trafford last weekend as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen believes that Spurs are in for another tough game on Sunday and he is tipping it to end in a 1-1 draw.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “That was a disastrous performance for Spurs against Arsenal. The first half was catastrophic, and it was so easy for Arsenal to create chances against them.

“After a good start, Nuno is now under massive pressure. He’ll need his talisman Harry Kane to start producing in the league soon and it’s clear that the transfer saga that surrounded him all summer is affecting him and the team as a whole.

“What a couple of weeks it’s been for Dean Smith and Aston Villa. That was a brilliant win at Old Trafford and they look like a side that will compete for Europe this season.

“I don’t see much between these two. In fact, come the end of the season I don’t think many points will separate them. I’m going for a 1-1 draw.”

Aston Villa head into Sunday’s showdown looking to win successive Premier League games against Spurs for the first time since September 2008.

The Villains sealed a 2-1 win over Spurs when the two sides last met in north London on 19 May of this year.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip