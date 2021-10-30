Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to secure a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils will be looking to make amends for their humiliating 5-0 loss to bitter rivals Liverpool FC at Old Trafford last weekend after Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick inspired a famous win for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Manchester United are winless in their last four Premier League games following defeats by Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool FC.

The 20-time English champions are stuck in seventh position in the Premier League table following their recent poor form in the top flight.

Manchester United will be facing a Tottenham side that lost 1-0 to London derby rivals West Ham last weekend as they suffered their fourth defeat under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Spurs have only managed to score nine times in six games to raise concerns about Nuno’s tactics.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester United will edge to a 2-1 win over Spurs in north London on Saturday evening.

“Solskjaer has got to make United difficult to beat. Forget any flamboyant football for now, they just need to start being more solid,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“With the players United have got, they are a counter-attacking team. They need to start playing like one, and soak up the pressure and play on the break.

“Don’t give me the spiel that just pouring forward is ‘the United way’ because the game has changed completely from those days. They need to build from back to front, and give themselves a proper foundation.

“This is a tricky game to approach if you are a manager under pressure like Solskjaer is, but Tottenham are still quite scatty themselves so would not surprise me if United went there and won.”

Tottenham were 3-1 winners against Manchester United in their last meeting back in April after Spurs secured a famous 6-1 victory at Old Trafford back in October.

Manchester United saw their 29-game unbeaten run on the road in the Premier League come to an end in their last away fixture when Leicester City were 4-2 winners against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Red Devils have won two of their last three games against Tottenham in all competitions.

