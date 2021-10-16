Gary Lineker compares Liverpool FC star to Lionel Messi after 5-0 win at Watford

Gary Lineker says Mohamed Salah is morphing into Lionel Messi after his performance in Liverpool FC's 5-0 win at Watford on Saturday

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Saturday 16 October 2021, 14:26 UK
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker compared Mohamed Salah to Lionel Messi after the Liverpool FC forward scored a wonder goal in their 5-0 rout of Watford on Saturday.

Salah signed off for the international break with a brilliant assist for Sadio Mane and an even better solo goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield earlier this month.

The Egypt international didn’t show any signs of ring rust despite the international break after Salah produced a sumptuous pass to tee up Mane for the second time in successive games to break the deadlock at Vicarage Road.

Roberto Firmino scored either side of half-time to put Liverpool FC in control of the Premier League clash after two assists by James Milner before the Brazilian completed his hat-trick in added time at the end of the game.

But Salah scored the pick of Liverpool FC’s goals in the 54th minute when the African star managed to bamboozle a number of Watford defenders before he placed a finish past former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Match Of The Day presenter Lineker took to Twitter to compare Salah to Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina forward Messi after his scintillating performance at Watford.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “My, my. Mo has morphed into Messi.”

Lineker Salah Messi Tweet

The former BT Sport pundit went on to add that he is particularly impressed by Salah’s positive approach to his football even when Liverpool FC are struggling.

Lineker added: “One of the things I love about @MoSalah and there are many, is that however things are going for him in a game, he always plays with a smile on his face. Such a wonderful player with a personality to match. 😁”

Lineker Salah Tweet Smile

Salah has scored seven times and has made four assists in eight games in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old will be hoping to continue his prolific run when Liverpool FC take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

