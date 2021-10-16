Jamie Carragher makes Mo Salah claim after Liverpool FC’s 5-0 win at Watford

Jamie Carragher hailed Mohamed Salah as the best player in the world after the Liverpool FC forward scored a superb individual goal in Saturday’s 5-0 rout of Watford.

The Egypt international has made a brilliant start to the 2021-22 Premier League season despite uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at the Merseyside outfit.

Salah netted a superb solo goal as well as a great assist in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with defending Premier League champions Manchester City before the international break.

The 29-year-old picked up where he left off with an incisive pass to tee up Sadio Mane to score the early kick-off’s first goal in the ninth minute in the English capital.

Roberto Firmino scored either side of half-time to put Liverpool FC in control of the Premier League clash before Salah netted another stunning goal to make it 4-0.

The former Chelsea FC forward managed to evade four Watford players before Salah placed a clinical finish past ex-England goalkeeper Ben Foster to take his tally to seven in the Premier League this term.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher took to Twitter to hail Salah as the best player in the world after his goal and assist in Liverpool FC’s 5-0 rout of Watford.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Best player in the world right now @MoSalah #WATLIV”

Salah has already scored seven times and has made four assists in eight games in the Premier League this term.

Carragher’s opinion was backed up by Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp, who hailed Salah’s as the world’s best in his post-match interview on BT Sport.

“His performance was massive today,” Klopp said. “The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special. He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him?

“We don’t have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now, he is the best.”

Liverpool FC will travel to Atletico Madrid in their next Champions League game on Tuesday night.

