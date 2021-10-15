Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Watford v Liverpool FC

Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to claim a 3-1 victory against Watford in their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds head into the game in second place in the Premier League table after their thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City before the international break.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have taken 15 points from their opening seven games in the English top flight to leave them one point behind leaders Chelsea FC heading into this weekend’s round of games.

Watford, meanwhile, are down in 15th place in the table and have taken seven points from their first seven games, with Claudio Ranieri preparing for his first game in charge.

Former Arsenal star Merson cannot see beyond a comfortable victory for Klopp’s side and he is backing them to claim a 3-1 win to move them to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Chelsea FC’s trip to Brentford.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Welcome back to the Premier League, Claudio Ranieri!

“Watford have changed managers hoping to get a bit of a boost, but I think this game will be too much for them.

“Liverpool are scoring goals for fun, so I just don’t see how Watford can outscore them, while they most definitely aren’t good enough defensively to keep them out.

“I’m going for a 3-1 Liverpool win. The away side have been a bit vulnerable at the back in recent weeks and this is not something you’d usually associate with them, but I don’t see anything other than a Liverpool win in this one.”

The last time these two teams met in the Premier League was in February 2020, when Watford beat the Reds 3-0 to end their club-record 44-game unbeaten league run.

This game is usually a high-scoring affair, with one team having scored at least three goals in six of the last seven meetings at Vicarage Road.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah has been named as Liverpool FC’s player of the month for for September. The Egypt international has been in excellent form this season and netted six goals in five games for the Reds in all competitions last month.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip