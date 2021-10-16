Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Watford v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a straightforward 2-0 win against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw with defending Premier League champions Manchester City in their last top-flight fixture before the international break.

Liverpool FC took the lead twice against Pep Guardiola’s side but goals from Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus restored parity to leave the Reds in second place in the Premier League table and a point behind leaders Chelsea FC.

The Merseyside outfit will take on a Watford side that underwent change during the international break after Claudio Ranieri was appointed as Xisco’s successor.

Watford will head in Saturday’s early kick-off in 15th place in the table after a return of seven points from their opening seven Premier League fixtures.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

“Welcome back to the Premier League, Claudio Ranieri,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport. “The former Leicester boss had a few days to settle in at Watford but this is a big game for him to kick off with.

“Liverpool are sweating on whether Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho will be back from international duty in South America in time to play at Vicarage Road, and what state they will be in.

“If Alisson is back in the country, I’d play him – he might be a bit tired from travelling but as a goalkeeper his stamina is not going to be an issue.

“This game is mainly going to be about whether Liverpool can break Watford down, anyhow. I think Ranieri will try to make them very difficult to beat, rather than thinking too much about how to start with a win.

“Ranieri has promised to take the Watford players out for dinner if they keep a clean sheet, rather than just buying them a pizza like he once said he’d do with Leicester, but I think he will get to keep his wallet in his pocket at the weekend.”

Liverpool FC lost 3-0 to Watford at Vicarage Road in their last Premier League meeting in February 2020 to end a 44-game unbeaten league run en route to winning the top-flight crown.

The Reds are the only unbeaten side left in the Premier League this season following a return of 15 points from their opening seven top-flight fixtures.

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota will be fit to face Watford in Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

“They are all good, they are all in a good way, let me say it like this,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website last week.

“So it looks really like Trent and Diogo will be fine, they will train with us tomorrow [Thursday] completely normal, that’s the plan.

“Thiago needs probably a little bit longer, [he] was not in team training yet – that’s always not a good sign for starting the next game.

“And the rest [of the] international [players], some are back, obviously some are not back yet. And we will see.”

