Paul Merson predicts the winner of West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Paul Merson is tipping West Ham United to edge to a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League in east London on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs head into the London derby clash looking to build some momentum under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo and win their third game on the spin in the top flight.

West Ham United, meanwhile, are currently just a point behind Spurs in the Premier League table and are looking to make it back to back victories heading into Sunday’s showdown.

An under-strength Tottenham side suffered a 1-0 loss to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night in the lead-up to Sunday’s clash at the London Stadium.

Spurs started the weekend in fifth place in the Premier League table and just four points behind leaders Chelsea FC as they bid to challenge for a top-four finish this season.

West Ham United, meanwhile, warmed up for Sunday’s clash with an impressive 3-0 victory over Genk in the Europa League at the London Stadium on Thursday night.

Former Arsenal star Merson feels that David Moyes’ Hammers side are going to have too much for the visitors on Sunday and he is backing them to claim a narrow victory in front of their home fans.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is a big game and I’m predicting West Ham to win at home. In my opinion, they are a better team than Tottenham Hotspur because they are more consistent and dig in more in the bigger games. If David Moyes manages to keep everyone fit over the course of the season, West Ham will finish above Spurs.

“Spurs got a good result against Newcastle United in their previous Premier League encounter, but I still feel like West Ham can grind this one out, while on the other hand, I can’t see Spurs doing that consistently throughout the season.

“I like both Michail Antonio and Harry Kane, but if I had to pick one, I’d go for the latter. He’s scored just once in the Premier League this season, but he’s produced the goods consistently in the past six to seven years and is one of the best centre-forwards in world football right now.”

Speaking after his side’s defeat by Vitesse on Thursday night, Spurs boss Nuno insisted he was confident that Spurs can navigate their way through to the knockout phase.

“It was a tough match against a good team,” said Nuno. “The Europa Conference League is like this; there are always tough moments.

“We have got two home games left and I truly believe they can help us solve the group.”

