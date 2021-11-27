‘What a goal’: Cesc Fabregas reacts during Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United

Cesc Fabregas took to social media to praise Gabriel Martinelli for producing a “really difficult” finish in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Brazilian attacker came off the bench and scored Arsenal’s second goal in the 66th minute – just two minutes after coming on – to put the game to bed.

Martinelli, 20, expertly volleyed home Takehiro Tomiyasu’s clipped pass into the bottom-left corner on just his sixth Premier League appearance of the season.

Following a goalless first half, Arsenal took the lead through Bukayo Saka’s close-range finish after the England international was found by Nuno Tavares in the box following some intricate passing from the Gunners.

Former Arsenal captain Fabregas was watching the game on TV and was quick to praise Martinelli following his superb goal against the Magpies.

Posting on Twitter as soon as Martinelli’s goal went in, Fabregas wrote: “What a goal. Really difficult finish 🔥.”

The goal was Martinelli’s first of the season. The Brazilian has only started two of Arsenal’s 13 games in the Premier League so far this term, notching up nine appearances in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Speaking after the game, Martinelli said of his lack of playing time lately: “Yeah I need to be patient as I always say, if I play 10 or 20 minutes, I have to play well and be ready to play.

“I love the fans, I’m so happy to be here, playing for this club and I’m so happy for the victory.

“We knew that the game was going to be hard, but we came prepared to the game and I’m so happy.”

Fabregas also praised Tavares for his role in Saka’s opener, having earlier posted: “Tavares” followed by an applause emoji when the Gunners took the lead.

The win left Arsenal in fifth place in the Premier League table and level on points with fourth-placed West Ham United, who travel to face Manchester City on Sunday.

Next up for the Gunners is a crunch showdown away to Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday night.

