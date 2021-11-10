‘It would be so beneficial’: Mikel Arteta sends Arsenal invitation to Arsene Wenger

Mikel Arteta has invited Arsene Wenger to take up a role at Arsenal, insisting that it would be “so beneficial” for the club.

The Frenchman has not returned to The Emirates since having left the club back in 2018 after 22 years in charge of the north London side.

Arteta played under Wenger during his spell at the north London club and the Spaniard has revealed that working under the 72-year-old helped to inspire him to want to become a coach.

Wenger is currently serving as Fifa’s chief of global football development, but Arteta has now said that he would love to welcome him back to the north London club in some capacity.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Arteta said: “If it was not for him I would not be in the position I am today and I wouldn’t have enjoyed the career I had.”

Asked whether Wenger is the reason he became a manager, Arteta replied: “One hundred per cent. I was still young and I had my ideas, but he was a different level of inspiration on how I looked at the game.

“He was very good at being able to transmit what a football club meant into the players and he put different question marks on me. That is why I started to study and take coaching much more seriously.

“I would like him to be more present at the club. I think the players would love him, benefit, and be inspired to have him around and I think for the club it would be a huge boost.

“It was so intense for him for over 20 years and you need to get away a little bit, but I think it would be so beneficial for all parties to have him more present.”

Arteta’s Arsenal side have found some good form in recent weeks in the Premier League and they have won their last three games on the spin to move up into fifth place in the table.

They are next in action after the international break on 20 November, when they travel to take on Liverpool FC, who are two points above them in the table as things stand.

Wenger recently offered some advice to Arsenal fans and Arteta as the north Londoners look to try and break back into the Champions League qualification spots this term.

“My advice is just to the fans to continue to support the club,” Wenger said.

“To Arteta to continue to try and gain the momentum to keep this going. They have invested a lot of money and hopefully some potential in the team and (I hope they) continue to keep that momentum in the team.”

