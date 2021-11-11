Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe reveals change to his diet

Emile Smith Rowe has revealed that he recently improved his diet with the help of a private chef sent to his home by Arsenal.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the north London side so far this season and he has scored four goals and made two assists to help the Gunners up into fifth place in the table.

Smith Rowe was rewarded with a new contract by Arsenal over the summer as he committed his long-term future to the club following a breakthrough campaign under Mikel Arteta last term.

The midfielder has recently seen his good form rewarded with a first call-up to the senior England team this month for the World Cup qualifiers against San Marino and Albania.

Smith Rowe has openly admitted that he used to have a poor diet but says that has now changed with the help of his club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by talkSPORT, Smith Rowe said: “I didn’t used to eat that well, to be honest.

“I used to get cramp after 60 minutes and stuff. I wasn’t eating great, I wasn’t drinking that well, before games I wasn’t really that hydrated but since then I’ve tried to focus so much on it.

“My family have helped me a lot in the house as well, cooking for me. It was mainly my diet, nutrition and stuff like that. That’s really helped me.

“The club have sorted me out a chef and stuff, they come to my house now.”

He continued: “I’ve tried to cut out chocolate and takeaways as much as I can. I’m always eating from home now.

“He (the chef) has got a couple of pasta dishes and that’s good. Carbs and stuff. I didn’t used to like fish but now I’m into it. Salmon and stuff.”

Smith Rowe has earned lots of new admirers following his recent good form, and he scored the winner for the Gunners as they made it three victories in a row in the Premier League with a 1-0 triumph over Watford at the weekend.

However, former defender Danny Mills feels that it’s too early to get carried away by the midfielder’s good recent form.

Mills told talkSPORT: “I think he’s done well. Obviously there has been one or two injuries and he’s been involved in the Under-21s before and he gets a chance.

“He gets an opportunity for Gareth to see him in that situation, how he fits in the senior squad, how he settles in, is he over awed by it, does he just go ‘yeah, loving this’ and gets straight into it.

“It’s an opportunity to have a look at him and a reward for a player doing well.

“He’s doing great, but let’s not get carried away. He had quite a few cameo appearances last season, he didn’t start straight away when he came in.

“A lot of that was in the Europa League in the early stages. This season, he has had a handful of good games.”

Arsenal will travel to Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Saturday 20 November after the international break.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip