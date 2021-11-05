Martin Keown predicts where Arsenal can finish this season

Martin Keown has claimed that Arsenal are capable of finishing fourth or fifth in the Premier League this season under Mikel Arteta.

The north London side have recovered from a poor start to the Premier League season in which they lost their opening three games by finding some form in recent weeks and winning three of their last five outings in the top flight.

Arsenal claimed an impressive 2-0 win away to Leicester City on Saturday thanks to goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe as they moved up into sixth place in the table.

As things stand, Arteta’s side are just three points behind fourth-placed West Ham United as they look to try and break back into the European qualification spots this term.

Arsenal are not having to contend with any European football this season after they finished eighth and without a trophy last term.

Former Gunners defender Keown feels that a top-four place is potentially on the cards for the north London side this season as they look to build on their improving form from recent weeks.

Speaking in an interview with The Mirror, Keown said: “I think the win against Leicester was a statement victory.

“When you go there and you do that to Leicester, you’ve climbed another major hurdle in your development. That’s all it is at the minute, just a team developing but going in the right direction.

“They’ve done really well to turn it around after losing the first three games of the season. It was about the manager identifying after that first international break, these are the personnel that I can rely on. They’ve made a number of changes since that City game, but it’s now paying dividends.

“The form team of the season is West Ham going into fourth place. With Manchester United and Tottenham having a difficult run, that top-four place comes into view.

“I think t’s about Arsenal rebuilding the reputation as it is about anything else. There was a feeling they had a soft underbelly, but they have been able to wipe that away. in just a few games.

“The top four is up for grabs. They definitely need to get back into Europe, fourth or fifth position is a really realistic goal for Arsenal this season.”

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was widely praised for his man-of-the-match performance at the King Power Stadium as he helped the Gunners to keep a clean sheet.

And Arsenal boss Arteta has been delighted by the way the 23-year-old has settled into life at The Emirates following his summer move from Sheffield United.

“I think he has settled in a group that is very welcoming that has young energy and with humble senior players that accommodate you straight away,” Arteta said after Saturday’s game.

“Then Aaron’s character, he’s full of energy, he can transmit that energy and that passion and they have great chemistry between them.”

Arsenal host Watford in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday.

