Reece James has heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe following his strong start to the new season.

The 21-year-old has been a regular fixture in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side this term and he netted the winner in the 1-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League at the weekend.

Smith Rowe has scored four goals and made two assists in 11 Premier League games so far this term and his good form has earned him a call-up to the England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

Chelsea FC star James played alongside Smith Rowe for a brief stint on trial with the Blues before he joined Arsenal’s academy as a youngster.

And the full-back has admitted that he has been impressed by how Smith Rowe has been performing for the Gunners so far this season.

“I’ve always known he’s a top player,” James said of Smith-Rowe.

“He came to Chelsea when he was quite young. I remember playing with him and playing against him even when he moved to Arsenal, so I’ve always known he’s a top player and I think this season he’s shown how good he is and why he’s been selected.

“Everyone can see how good he is (in training) and how well he’s been doing.”

James has also been in fine form this season and he has scored four goals and made three assists in eight Premier League games to help Chelsea FC lead the way at the top of the table.

The full-back admits that playing regularly for the Blues has helped him to find the form of his life.

He continued: “I’d say at this moment in time, this is probably the best I’ve performed, and recent results and performances have probably shown that as well.

“Our team’s performing well and we’re creating a lot of chances, so that’s obviously helping and we’ve got great players around us.

“When you’re playing week in and week out, you’re playing well and the team’s performing, keeping clean sheets and winning games, it obviously helps everyone build confidence.”

Chelsea FC will take on Leicester City after the international break, while Arsenal will head to Liverpool FC.

