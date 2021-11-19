Theo Walcott claims Aaron Ramsey would like to return to Arsenal

Theo Walcott has claimed that Aaron Ramsey would be open to a return to Arsenal from Juventus.

The Welsh midfielder left the north London side to sign for the Italian club on a free transfer in the summer of 2019 after his contract was allowed to expire at The Emirates.

Ramsey has struggled to have a consistent impact at the Italian club since his move, with the midfielder having struggled with injury issues and having only started 11 league games in his first season in Turin.

He was limited to 13 Serie A starts in total last season – and this term, the 30-year-old has only started once in Serie A, playing just 97 minutes of first-team football in the Italian league so far.

In total, Ramsey has scored five goals and made five assists in Serie A since his move to the club in 2019.

Former Arsenal winger Walcott feels that Ramsey, who spent nine seasons at Arsenal before his move to Juve, could be open to a return to The Emirates in the future.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Walcott said: “I’ll find out, give him a call and pester him (on if he’s returning to the Premier League).

“Do you know what? It would be lovely, it would be fantastic if he came back to the Premier League. I feel like he would want to.

“Some part of me in my head thinks that he would love to come back to Arsenal. It does. Something about that would sort of tick a box.

“It’s one of those things, he’s at Juventus and he played very well for Wales last night and it’s good to see. A lot of people have been on his back in Italy, which I haven’t seen a lot or enough of it to comment on that.

“But he’s a leader. He’s a workhorse. Still playing for his country and has all these caps.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal are preparing for their crunch Premier League showdown with Liverpool FC on Saturday evening as they look to try and make it four wins in a row in the top flight.

The Gunners beat Watford 1-0 last time out as they lifted themselves up into fifth place in the table, leaving them just two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool FC heading into Saturday’s showdown at Anfield.

Arsenal trio Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale all started for England in their 10-0 win over San Marino in the international break. Saka and Smith Rowe both found the net in the thumping win as the Three Lions booked their place in next year’s World Cup.

