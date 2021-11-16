Theo Walcott: What I truly think about Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Theo Walcott has heaped praise on Mikel Arteta, claiming that the Spaniard has helped to bring the “fear factor” back to Arsenal.

The north London side have been in good form in recent weeks and they have won their last three games in a row in the Premier League to lift them up into fifth place in the table.

Arteta has been tasked with steering the north London side back into the Champions League qualification spots after the Gunners finished eighth and without a trophy last term.

The Spanish head coach has managed to steer Arsenal back up the Premier League table after the Gunners began the season with three defeats in a row in the top flight.

Former Arsenal star Walcott says he has been impressed by what he has seen from Arteta recently and feels that the Spaniard deserves credit for the way he has got his Gunners team player.

Speaking to talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Walcott said: “I like what he is doing Mikel, particularly with young players.

“Obviously, [Emile] Smith Rowe, he made his debut the other night, which I am a big fan of. I really am.

“He [Arteta] is starting to mould into a really good manager, and I feel like his man-management skills are down to a T.

“I have seen him how he was right at the start and how he is now, again similar to Steven [Gerrard], his interviews, his presence on the sideline.

“I just feel like there’s a fear factor coming back now which is really nice to see. Highbury was the main place everyone feared going to, The Emirates was very difficult to have that same effect.

“But I’m starting to now feel like the Arsenal are coming back to where we all want to see them – an Arsenal that are challenging is always going to be better for the league.

“This year, I think we’ve got them in a couple of weeks time, after that game, I’m sure they’re going to have a really good season.”

Emile Smith Rowe has seen his good form rewarded after he made his senior England debut in the recent World Cup qualifying win over Albania.

And former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn has been thrilled by the 21-year-old midfielder’s progress in Arteta’s side this season.

Speaking earlier in the month, Winterburn said: “He travels with the ball really well, and that sets him apart from some of the other players at Arsenal.

“It’s a late England call-up, but he should be very proud and knows that he needs to keep doing what he does at Arsenal. Hopefully this will be the first call up of many.

“One former Arsenal player he reminds me of is David Rocastle. He was a terrific player, he had lovely control of the football and was a powerful runner with the ball.

“Smith Rowe is similar in that regard, it’s exciting to watch him running at players with the ball at his feet.”

Arsenal travel to Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip