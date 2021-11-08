BBC Sport pundit raves about Arsenal midfielder after 1-0 win over Watford

Garth Crooks lavished praise on Emile Smith Rowe after the midfielder fired Arsenal to a 1-0 victory over Watford on Sunday.

Smith Rowe has been in excellent form for the Gunners in recent weeks and he netted the all-important winner for the home side in the second half against the Hornets, when he drilled home a low shot from outside the box.

The 21-year-old has now scored four goals and made two assists in 11 Premier League games this season and has helped Mikel Arteta’s men to climb up into fifth place in the table.

Former Tottenham star Crooks was impressed by Smith Rowe’s contribution on Sunday as he helped to fire Arsenal to their third win in a row in the Premier League.

Picking the midfielder in his team of the week, Crooks said of Smith Rowe: “This lad is making a name for himself very quickly.

“That’s not just because he’s fitting well into an Arsenal side – who have won their last three league games and not lost in 10 matches in all competitions – but he’s scoring goals as well.

“His latest, against a Watford side who were reckless and lacked discipline, was brilliantly taken.

“If Claudio Ranieri is serious about getting Watford to progress then he needs players he can trust not to make stupid tackles when already on a yellow card or go flying into challenges in their own penalty area.”

Arteta’s Arsenal side are now on a 10-game unbeaten run heading into the international break – and they will return to action with a crunch clash against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday 20 November.

Asked about his side’s recent run, Arteta told his post-match news conference: “It’s much better and it’s always great for any manager or team to win before the international break because we’re now going to lose 70 per cent of the squad.

“They are going to go to the national teams and hopefully when they are back we can maintain that and keep the run going.”

Arsenal, who finished eighth and without a trophy last season, will take on Newcastle United in their next home game on 27 November.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip