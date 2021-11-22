Jack Wilshere rates Arsenal’s top-four chances after 4-0 loss at Liverpool FC

Jack Wilshere remains confident that Arsenal can finish in the Premier League’s top four this season despite their 4-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Gunners were unbeaten in eight games ahead of their clash against Liverpool FC following an impressive run that saw Mikel Arteta’s side beat Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal were two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool FC ahead of kick-off but the Gunners were emphatically beaten by the Merseyside outfit to leave the Gunners in fifth spot.

Sadio Mane broke the deadlock before half-time with a clinical header before goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino sealed a comfortable win for the home side.

Arsenal have lost four times in 12 games in the Premier League this season but Arteta’s men are still in a strong position in the table as they trail fourth-placed West Ham by just three points.

Former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere believes the north London side are capable of finishing in the top-four spots in the 2021-22 season.

“It will definitely hurt in the moment, it will hurt now,” Wilshere told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“Those players will be on the bus, the manager will be hurting, but as you said and as I said before, Liverpool will do that to teams.

“We can’t get carried away, the same way if they’d have won the game today we wouldn’t have go carried away saying that Arsenal will win the league.

“The manager always talks about the process and where he wants to take these young players and they’re still on that journey.

“There will be results like that along the way because they’re young players and with young players sometimes you don’t get the consistency you want.

“But they’ll bounce back and it’s important that they focus on the next game.”

Asked whether a top-four finish looks possible for Arsenal this season, Wilshere replied: “Yeah, I think it does.

“I think as well for all the Arsenal fans out there, me included, if you’d have said after 12 games and 26 games left that we’re going to be fifth, especially after the start of the season, we’d have taken it.

“We’ve got to take the positives, prepare for each game as it comes. The next one is Newcastle at home where it’s going to be a difficult game because they’ve got a new manager and they’re changing the way they play.

“But they’re the games that are important where we have to pick up three points.”

Arsenal finished in eighth spot in the Premier League table last term and six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The Gunners haven’t qualified for the Champions League since Arsene Wenger led the north London to a second-place finish in 2016.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Arsenal’s 4-0 loss at Anfield, Arteta insisted that his Gunners team could take some lessons from their defeat by the 2020 champions.

“I don’t like learning like that, but there’s a lot of learning that we can take from the game for sure,” Arteta said.

“One of the biggest learnings after a disappointing result is focus tomorrow on the next one. Don’t get carried away with what happened in the past because we have to look to the future.

“We’ll look at what we should have done better and why we got punished the way we did and after that put our energy and focus on the next game.”

Arsenal will host 20th-placed Newcastle United at The Emirates in the Premier League next weekend.

