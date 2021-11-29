Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal, Liverpool FC still interested in 24-year-old Portugal international

Arsenal and Liverpool FC are still keeping tabs on Renato Sanches as the Portugal international edges closer to an exit at Lille, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old has been attracting a lot of interest from some of Europe’s top clubs after he impressed for the Portugal national team at Euro 2020.

Sanches has managed to rebuild his reputation at Lille over the past couple of years after he initially struggled with the hype surrounding his talent.

The Portuguese midfielder has scored five times in 68 games in all competitions over the past three seasons at the French club after moving from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool FC were linked with Sanches in the 2021 summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp looked to sign a replacement for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Arsenal were also touted as an interested party before Mikel Arteta signed Albert Sambi Lokonga to strengthen his options in central midfield.

But transfer insider Romano has provided an interesting update on Sanches, confirming that Arsenal and Liverpool FC retain an interest in the 24-year-old.

“He’s never been close to joining Liverpool this summer but he’s always on their list,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast last week.

“It’s a different thing. Liverpool never opened talks with Lille.

“Arsenal have had this boy on their list for a long time. I’m told he’s still a player that Arsenal like. He was on the list alongside Houssem Aouar. Let’s see if Arsenal decide to jump at this opportunity.

“There’s nothing advanced. There is a lot of interest and I expect him to leave Lille.”

Sanches emerged as a promising talent at Benfica in 2014 before Bayern Munich won the competitive race to sign the Portuguese midfielder in a staggering €80m deal in 2016.

However, the creative midfielder struggled to establish himself at the Bundesliga giants and Sanches was sent out on loan to Swansea City where he was unable to help the Welsh side avoid relegation to the Championship.

Former Liverpool FC defender Jose Enrique believes Jurgen Klopp could transform Sanches into a world-class player if the Lille star moves to Anfield.

“He always been a great player,” Enrique wrote on his Instagram page in the summer. “If I’m not wrong he was named best player of the Under-21 tournament that he was involved.

“The problem he had is like many young players he had everything too quick and until he settled it took him few years, but it looks like the type of player that I believe Klopp can help him become a world class player.”

