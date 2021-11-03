Bukayo Saka has become the latest Arsenal player to lavish praise on Aaron Ramsdale following the goalkeeper’s excellent performance for the Gunners against Leicester City at the weekend.

Ramsdale was named as the man of the match after his impressive saves helped the Gunners to keep a clean sheet and earn an important away win at the King Power Stadium.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper has firmly established himself as the club’s number one goalkeeper after he ousted Bernd Leno to feature in seven of Arsenal’s 10 games in the Premier League this season.

Ramsdale was widely praised for making a breathtaking save from James Maddison’s free-kick in the first half of Saturday’s 2-0 win, and he continued his fine form by producing another string of impressive stops after the break.

The Stoke-on-Trent born goalkeeper sparkled for the Gunners as the first-half goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe ended up settling the game.

And speaking after the full-time whistle, Saka admitted that summer signing Ramsdale has continued to wow his team-mates following his move to the club from Sheffield United.

Asked about Ramsdale’s save from Maddison’s free-kick, Saka said: “From my angle, it was 100 per cent a goal and then he saved it.

“The second action, I thought it was going to be a goal again and he saved us again.

“I don’t know how he saved it, then he saved it again. So hats off to him from me. He was our best player and he deserved a clean sheet.

“He just keeps surprising everyone and he is in great form. I just hope he can continue like that because he is making a big difference.”

Ramsdale has now made eight appearances in all competitions for the Gunners since his summer switch to The Emirates.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel was among the ex-players to praise Ramsdale following his excellent save at the King Power Stadium.

Posting on Twitter during the game, Schmeichel said: “Best save I’ve seen for years by Ramsdale.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Watford at The Emirates looking for their third straight win in the top flight.

