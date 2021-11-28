Mikel Arteta sends open message to Arsenal fans about Gabriel Martinelli

Mikel Arteta has praised Gabriel Martinelli for the “very respectful” way he has been conducting himself despite his lack of playing time at Arsenal lately.

The Brazilian forward came off the bench to score Arsenal’s second goal in their 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old expertly volleyed home Takehiro Tomiyasu’s lofted pass to make it 2-0 to the home side in the 66th minute, just moments after having come on as a substitute.

Earlier, Bukayo Saka had put the Gunners 1-0 up with a fine close-range finish as Arsenal bounced back from their disappointing 4-0 loss to Liverpool FC last weekend.

Martinelli has found his first-team opportunities to be few and far between lately, with the Brazilian having only started two Premier League games and making nine appearances in total so far this season.

However, Arteta has been delighted by the way the attacker has been conducting himself behind the scenes as he bids to win a regular place in the Spaniard’s team.

Asked about Martinelli at his post-match news conference, Arteta said: “It is a big moment for him and I’m especially happy for him because how he behaves.

“Some players are respectful when you make some decisions, and some players are very respectful, like he is, he’s patient, but at the same time he’s really pushing and challenging and it makes every decision that you make even harder because he deserve more.

“I’m really pleased because he really helped the team to get the points today.”

Meanwhile, Arteta also provided an injury update on Saka after the England international was forced off with a muscular injury in the second half.

The 20-year-old was replaced by Martinelli in the 64th minute of the clash and Arteta said he would be assessed by the club in the coming days.

“It was an action where he said he felt something and wasn’t comfortable to continue and we’ll have to assess him tomorrow and probably scan him and see if there’s any injury there,” said Arteta when asked about Saka.

“He felt something muscular and let’s see what it is.”

