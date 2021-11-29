Martin Keown makes prediction about Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli after ‘perfect’ goal

Martin Keown believes that Gabriel Martinelli will now be firmly in Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans following his excellent goal in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

The 20-year-old netted his first goal of the season for the Gunners in some style when he volleyed home a superb second for the Gunners to put the game to bed against the Magpies.

Martinelli’s strike came soon after Bukayo Saka had fired the north Londoners into the lead following a goalless first half at The Emirates.

Brazilian forward Martinelli will now be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the Arsenal team as he bids to feature more regularly for the Gunners.

And former Arsenal defender Keown feels that Martinelli’s strike on Saturday was the perfect way to send a message to Arteta regarding his ability.

Speaking on BT Sport, as quoted by Metro, after the game, Keown said of Martinelli’s strike: “We talk about dream goal, intelligence, awareness, movement. The anticipation there, time and space and execution of the finish is truly outstanding.

“He has a little look, he assesses the situation really well, just adjusts his feet and feathers it into the goal.

“He takes the weight out of that ball. It’s beautiful the way he does it, it just arrives onto his foot. It’s a perfect finish.

“All the time he’s pointing to his shirt and he’s saying: ‘Don’t forget me, I’m here, I’m in the building and that’s what I’m capable of!’

“He’s only started two games earlier in the season and he’s come off the bench four times. The fans need to see more of him, that’s his first goal of the season.

“When he first came into the team he was exceptional, got a few injuries, so it’s another one now who is knocking on the door for a first-team place.”

Keown added: “He really meant it and wanted it. I love it when I see young players come on and want to make a mark instantly.

“He’s had hardly any football but now he’s firmly in the mind of the manager, for sure.”

Arteta’s side will now prepare for their crunch Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Gunners are looking to find some winning momentum once again after they were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool FC at Anfield last weekend.

As things stand, Arsenal are six points behind leaders Chelsea FC and are firmly in the race to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Asked about how the top-four race is shaping up, Arteta said after Saturday’s game: “We go game by game.

“After the defeat at Anfield, obviously you see things in a different perspective maybe, but we’ve been on a good run and we have to carry on going and let’s see where it takes us, but now let’s analyse this game and start to prepare the game against Man United as quick as possible because we don’t have many days.”

