Arsenal are considering a potential offer to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by the TEAMtalk, is reporting that Arsenal are looking at Belotti as a potential option to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attack.

The same article states that the Gunners have been long-term admirers of Belotti following his prolific performances in Serie A over the past three or four seasons.

According to the same story, the Italy international is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season and that has raised questions about his long-term future at Torino.

The report goes on to state that Torino have not yet indicated whether he’ll be staying at the Serie A club, fuelling speculation surrounding a potential transfer to another club.

Calciomercato claim that there are three clubs involved in the battle to sign the 27-year-old on a free transfer in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The Italian media outlet write that Arsenal, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all interested in a swoop to sign Italian centre-forward at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

However, Arsenal could face a tough battle to convince Belotti to move to north London seeing as a switch abroad isn’t the Italian striker’s preference at this stage of his career, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are in sixth place in the Premier League after they secured three points on Saturday thanks to a 2-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking to Arsenal’s website about their dominant win against a top-six rival, Arteta hailed the victory as one of the best of his reign.

“Some phases probably yes, because of the opponents we had in front of us and because to come here is tough,” Arteta said.

“I am really pleased with the way we played, the character we showed right from the beginning, to be dominant and impose the game we wanted to play.

“There were moments as well when we had to suffer, they came at us, they changed the formation and they created some issues.

“You have to dig in and there were some big individual performances to get through those moments, but then we were able to change the game and the momentum again and get control and we could have scored the third one. So I am really pleased.”

