Arsenal could rekindle their interest in Dani Ceballos despite failing to sign the Real Madrid midfielder on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Nacional, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that the Gunners are still keeping tabs on Ceballos after his impressive loan spells at the club in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

The same article states that the 25-year-old is facing a tough battle to force his way into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans in Madrid as the Italian head coach has Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric at his disposal.

Ceballos is set to return from an ankle injury in the coming weeks as the former Arsenal loanee looks to establish himself as a regular in the Real Madrid team, the story says.

The report states that there’ll be a number of clubs interested in Ceballos if he does remain at the bottom of the pecking order at the 11-time European champions.

El Nacional reveal that Real Betis would be favourites to sign Ceballos – but Arsenal are still watching the Real Madrid man ahead of the January transfer window.

The report points out that Arsenal could find themselves a little exposed in midfield in early 2022 when Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny take part in the African Cup of Nations.

Ceballos made five assists in 49 games in the Premier League during successive seasons on loan at Arsenal.

However, not every Arsenal fan was convinced by the Spain international’s impact at The Emirates during his two-season loan spell.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell warned the Gunners that Ceballos simply didn’t meet the grade for the north London side.

“I do not think he has done enough to justify a permanent move,” Campbell told Football Insider last December.

“At the back end of last season he was playing really well and when Arsenal went back in for him I thought he was really going to kick on but everything has come crashing down at the same time.

“The teams performances haven’t been good and his performances haven’t either. At times he has looked OK when he has come on but the team has not been good enough in the centre of the park this season.

“We need people with legs in there, it is not just about being good on the ball. You have to close down and dominate your opponent and he does not do that enough.”

