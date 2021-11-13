Arsenal are considering a potential offer for Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are looking at alternative options in the transfer market after the Gunners hit a stumbling block in their bid to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The same article states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to bolster his attacking options with the addition of a new striker but Vlahovic’s representatives failed to respond to the north London side’s interest in the Serbia international.

According to the same story, the Gunners have identified Kulusevski as another option seeing as the Sweden international has struggled to secure regular first-team football under Max Allegri at Juventus.

The report goes on to state that the 21-year-old has two-and-a-half years left to run on his current deal at Juventus to leave the Serie A side in a relatively strong negotiating position.

Sky Sport Italia write that Juventus are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of €25m for the former Parma forward ahead of the January transfer window.

The story reveals that Arteta is hoping to sign a striker to ease the pressure on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Juve striker Kulusevski has only managed to score eight times in 62 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A giants in the past two seasons.

Kulusevski moved to Juventus in a €35m deal from Atalanta after he impressed on a season-long loan at Parma in 2019-20.

The Sweden international has already been capped 19 times by his national team since making his debut two years ago.

