Juventus aren’t interested in a Dejan Kulusevski-Nicolas Pepe swap deal with Arsenal – but the Serie A giants are open to selling the Sweden international for cash, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the 21-year-old following Kulusevski’s impressive performances in the Italian top flight for Juventus this season.

The same article highlights speculation in the UK suggesting that the Gunners had presented Juventus with an offer that involved Kulusevski and Pepe heading in opposite directions.

According to the same story though, Juventus turned down the proposed swap deal because the Turin side aren’t interested in bringing the Ivory Coast international to the Italian club.

Calciomercato go on to write that Juve are open to selling the Swedish winger if Arsenal make an acceptable cash offer for Kulusevski in the January transfer window.

The Italian media outlet reveal that Juventus value Kulusevski at around €30m-€35m (£25.4m-£29.6m) after his return of one goal in 15 games in all competitions this term.

Juventus want cash so the Turin side can overhaul their squad in the January transfer window, the report concludes.

The Sweden international moved to Juventus from Atalanta in a €35m deal in the 2019 summer transfer window before Kulusevski went out on loan to Parma, where he scored 10 times in 39 games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will make the trip to Liverpool FC in their next Premier League game on Saturday evening after a six-game unbeaten run in the English top flight hoisted them up to fifth place in the table.

Mikel Arteta praised his Arsenal players for continuing their unbeaten run after a 1-0 victory over Watford in their last Premier League game.

“Winning before the international break is always great, it keeps the momentum going, the atmosphere good with the players that have to be here, good vibes,” Arteta told Arsenal’s website.

“And for the players who have to go on internationals, we have to try and plan things and know what we have to do there.”

