Arsenal want to sign Dusan Vlahovic ahead of their rivals Tottenham Hotspur – but the Gunners are struggling to get the Fiorentina striker’s agents to the negotiating table, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Violanews, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the Serbia international to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options.

The same article states that Arsenal haven’t been put off by Fiorentina’s £68m valuation, a figure which Tottenham are reluctant to pay for the impressive Serbian striker.

According to the same story, the Gunners have made progress in discussions with Fiorentina about a potential January deal for the 21-year-old.

But the story reveals the north London side have hit a stumbling block as Vlahovic’s agents won’t answer Arsenal’s calls – and that has left the proposed transfer hanging in the balance.

Violanews report that Arsenal are hoping to get the chance to explain their plans for the future to Vlahovic and his representatives but the Serbian’s agents haven’t yet opened the lines of communication.

The website claims that Arteta is eager to sign Vlahovic to improve his options up front seeing as Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are entering the twilight years of their careers.

Fiorentina are being tipped to sell Vlahovic after the Serbia international turned down a new contract at La Viola with 18 months left to run on his current deal, according to the report.

Vlahovic has scored eight times and has made one assist in 12 games in Serie A this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League and will return to action with a trip to Liverpool FC after the international break.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip