Journalist: Arsenal ready to make offer for 23-year-old Real Madrid striker

Arsenal are looking at Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as a potential replacement for Alexandre Lacazette in Mikel Arteta’s squad, according to Fichajes reporter Ekrem Konur.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of strikers over the past 12 months or so following the inconsistent performances of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lacazette.

The France international is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season and the Gunners don’t appear to be close to agreeing to a new deal with the 30-year-old as things stand.

Lacazette could leave Arsenal for nothing next summer so it’s no surprise to see the north London side being linked with a number of potential forward options ahead of the January transfer window.

Fichajes reporter Konour has taken to Twitter to reveal that Arsenal are interested in a potential loan deal for Jovic with a clause that would give the Gunners the option to secure a permanent transfer from Real Madrid.

Konour wrote on Twitter: “Arsenal will make a loan offer for Luka Jovic with an option to buy to Real Madrid. Spanish giants wants €25m to sell the Serbian striker.”

Jovic moved to Real Madrid in a €60m deal from Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2019 summer transfer window following his impressive performances in the Bundesliga between 2017 and 2019.

However, the Serbia international has struggled to make an impact at the La Liga giants to raise questions about his long-term future in the Spanish capital ahead of the January transfer window.

Jovic has failed to get on the score-sheet in six appearances in all competitions in the 2021-22 season so far.

The 23-year-old has only netted two goals in 38 games in all competitions since his big-money move to Real Madrid, despite scoring 36 times in 75 games for Frankfurt.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip