Arsenal are one of four Premier League clubs chasing the signature of Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui, according to a report in England.

Eurosport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Morocco international is attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League after his impressive performances for Ajax in the current campaign.

The same article states that Mazraoui has established himself as a regular in the Ajax team this season with a return of four goals in 15 appearances in all competitions.

According to the same story, the 24-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the Eredivisie campaign and that has alerted some Premier League clubs to the defender’s situation in the Dutch capital.

Eurosport go on to write that Arsenal and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the Moroccan defender as Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola look to improve their options at right-back.

The report claims that Brighton and Leeds United have also registered their interest in the Ajax star ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window.

Mazraoui has scored four times and has made two assists in 11 games in the Dutch top flight in the 2021-22 campaign so far.

The Moroccan defender has come through the ranks at Ajax after he joined their youth system at the age of nine.

The Netherlands-born Morocco international has scored nine times in 113 games in all competitions over the past five seasons since breaking into the Ajax team.

Earlier this week, ESPN reporter Mark Ogden supported reports that Arsenal and Leeds have been monitoring Mazraoui’s situation at Ajax over the past couple of months ahead of potential moves for the Moroccan as soon as January.

“Arsenal and Leeds United are both monitoring Mazraoui’s situation at Ajax, with the Morocco right-back able to negotiate a move to a non-Dutch club in January,” Ogden wrote in his recent transfer column.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip