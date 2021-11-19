Arsenal are weighing up a potential offer for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches in the January transfer window, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the Portugal international’s situation, with Sanches set to become a free agent next summer.

The same article states that Lille could decide to cash-in on Sanches in January transfer window to avoid losing the former Bayern Munich midfielder for nothing at the end of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Arsenal have made contact with Sanches’ representatives to make their interest in the 24-year-old clear ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The report states that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta wants to add more depth to his midfield seeing as Granit Xhaka is currently sidelined until 2022 with a knee problem.

Le10Sport describe Arsenal as “very interested” in Sanches ahead of January but the north London side can expect to face competition from Serie A giants AC Milan and La Liga outfit FC Barcelona.

Sanches has made one assist in six appearances in Ligue 1 this season.

The 24-year-old rebuilt his reputation with some fine performances for Portugal at Euro 2020 in the summer.

Sanches endured a difficult loan spell at Swansea City in the 2017-18 season where his talent was questioned.

Former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas has been impressed by how the Portugal international has rebuilt his career after a challenging stint in the Premier League.

“You have to give him a lot of credit,” Jenas told BBC Sport in June during their coverage of Euro 2020.

“A lot of people here in England saw what the player went through when he was at Swansea, a hugely low place, the way he has rebuilt himself back to up to where he is now on the world stage shows he has got a lot of character.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip