Arsenal transfer chief Edu is interested in a potential swoop for RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet SportBILD, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign the RB Leipzig midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that the Gunners could exploit a €40m (£32.25m) contract release clause in the USA international’s current deal with the Bundesliga club.

According to the same story, Adams could be open to a transfer as the 22-year-old looks to take the next step in his career following three years at RB Leipzig.

SportBILD are reporting that the Gunners are keeping a close eye on the RB Leipzig midfielder following a lengthy pursuit of the impressive American since Mikel Arteta took over the reins at Arsenal.

The German media outlet claim that defending Premier League champions Manchester City and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have previously shown an interest in Adams.

Arteta is eager to add more depth to his midfield seeing as Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have struggled with injuries throughout the 2021-22 season so far, according to the report.

Adams has scored three times in 75 games for RB Leipzig since his move to the Bundesliga club from Major League Soccer outfit New York Red Bulls in 2019.

Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm has previously questioned Adams’ lack of progress at RB Leipzig, which could be something of a red flag for the north London side ahead of a possible bid.

“Yeah, a quality player without question,” Lahm told the Bundesliga website when asked about Adams earlier this year.

“I don’t know exactly how his journey is going to go, and he’s not quite nailed down an exact position where he’s most comfortable and at his best.

“Where can he get experience? I think he’s a quality player to bring through the RB youth team,” the now-retired World Cup-winning captain revealed to Bundesliga.com.

“He’s very dynamic, he’s got a good footballing brain, but I’m not quite sure exactly where he fits in yet and where his journey will lead him.

“What exactly are his strengths, and where can he pick up experience in a certain position? That will be important later down the line for his career.”

