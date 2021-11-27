Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle United

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-1 home win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Gunners head into the game looking to respond to the disappointment of their 4-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Anfield last time out.

Mikel Arteta’s men start the weekend in fifth place in the table and three points adrift of the top four as they bid to try and get back to winning ways against the Magpies.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, with the Magpies yet to pick up a single victory in 12 attempts this season.

Arsenal have an excellent recent record against Saturday’s visitors, with the Gunners having won 16 of their last 17 Premier League games against the Magpies.

Newcastle have also lost their last nine league games at Arsenal, failing to score on their past five visits to The Emirates in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is convinced that Arsenal will have just enough to snatch a narrow home victory against Eddie Howe’s men in north London on Saturday lunchtime.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Arsenal welcome Newcastle at lunchtime, looking to put right what turned into a disastrous 90 minutes last week at Anfield.

“Before that match, the Gunners were going along nicely. They look like a team that will do fine against sides outside of the top six, but at the moment, lack that extra bit of quality against the bigger sides.

“Eddie Howe will be back in the dugout after testing negative, so that could provide a much needed shot in the arm for his side.

“This could be closer than the league table suggests, although I think the home side will edge it.”

Speaking in the lead-up to Saturday’s game, Gunners boss Arteta talked up the importance of Arsenal taking the positives from last weekend’s heavy defeat at Anfield.

“There are a lot of things you can learn, you see the standards you have to raise to compete with those teams in that league, and how consistent they do it for every game, but as well how consistent they do it throughout the game,” said Arteta. “They dominate every area, and that’s why they’ve been so successful.”

