Paul Merson states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle

Paul Merson is tipping Arsenal to secure a 3-0 win against Newcastle United at The Emirates on Saturday.

The Gunners will be desperate to make a swift return to winning ways after Mikel Arteta’s side suffered an emphatic 4-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Anfield last weekend to end a 10-game unbeaten streak.

Arsenal failed to land a blow on the Reds despite their recent momentum as Liverpool FC sealed three points thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino.

The north London side will be taking on the Premier League’s basement club Newcastle on Saturday as the Magpies continue to struggle despite a change of management earlier this month.

Newcastle are winless in their 12 games in the Premier League this season following a return of six points.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is predicting that Arsenal will beat Newcastle by a comfortable margin at The Emirates on Saturday lunchtime.

“I would expect Arsenal to get back on the horse against Newcastle,” Merson told Sportskeeda, as quoted by Metro. “They proved that they’re flat-track bullies last weekend.

“They’ve played a game apiece against the top three and they’ve been completely and utterly blown away this season. It is a worrying sign, but they have been winning games that they are expected to win.

“Newcastle didn’t get a particularly great result against Brentford the other day, but they did have a good game.

“Their fans want to see good football from them, but I don’t see them troubling Arsenal this weekend.

“Arsenal were on a 10-game unbeaten streak before Liverpool ended their purple patch.

“Newcastle showed signs of improvement against Brentford but will find it difficult to keep Arsenal at bay.”

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Newcastle in their most recent meeting in the English top flight back in May, when Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got on the score-sheet at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are looking to avoid equalling a club-record 13 games without a win in the Premier League but Arsenal have won 16 of their past 17 games between these two teams in the top flight.

Arteta urged his Arsenal squad to continue their recent dominance over Newcastle at The Emirates this weekend.

“Let’s keep that going!” Arteta told his pre-match media conference on Thursday. “But it is a new game, obviously there are so changes happening there, you can see the momentum that is building and it is different.

“You see the last game they played as well, you saw some different things: new manager, new coaching staff, so let’s be prepared.”

Arsenal have never lost a Premier League game against a team that started the day at the bottom of the table.

