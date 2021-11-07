Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Watford

Michael Owen is predicting that Arsenal will secure a 3-1 victory over Watford at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners will be looking to maintain their excellent form in the Premier League over the past couple of months after bouncing back from a difficult start to the season.

Arsenal have managed to stay unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games to hoist themselves into the top half of the table and prompt talk of a top-four challenge.

Mikel Arteta’s side made a statement in the Premier League last weekend with an emphatic 2-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium thanks to goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe.

The Gunners will take on a Watford side that have lost two of their three games under Claudio Ranieri since the Italian took over the reins of the Hornets last month.

The Hornets have conceded eight goals in three games in the Premier League, leaving the London side lingering just above the relegation zone.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is tipping Arsenal to pick up three points with a straightforward win against Watford in the London derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Arsenal have really turned things around since losing their first three games of the season,” Owen told BetVictor. “They’re back in the hunt for the top four and that was a superb win away at Leicester last weekend.

“After a thrilling win at Goodison two weeks ago, Watford and Claudio Ranieri came back down to earth with a home defeat to Southampton. They have a difficult run of fixtures looming and will need points soon.

“I can’t see anything, but an Arsenal win here. They’ve been in good form, and I can see them scoring a few goals as well. I’m going for 3-1.”

Arsenal have traditionally dominated this fixture after a run of 11 victories in 14 games between the two London sides.

The Hornets have only recorded one win in seven meetings at The Emirates, securing a 2-1 victory over Arsene Wenger’s side in January 2017.

Arteta warned his Arsenal players not to underestimate Watford despite the north London side’s excellent record in the derby.

“Every game is different, they have a new manager, a team that needs wins – as we do – and in this league any team can cause you problems, can beat you, and you always have to be aware of that,” Arteta told his pre-match media conference on Thursday.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 31 games against promoted teams at The Emirates.

