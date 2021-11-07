Paul Merson predicts the scoreline of Arsenal v Watford

Paul Merson is tipping Arsenal to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory against Watford at The Emirates on Sunday.

The north London side earned lots of praise for their performance as they claimed a 2-0 win away to Leicester City last weekend thanks to goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal are currently seven points ahead of Watford in the Premier League table and the Gunners will be keen to sign off for the final international break of the year by claiming the three points in front of their home fans.

The Gunners have a good recent record against the Hornets, with Arsenal having won 11 of their 14 Premier League meetings with Watford and scoring at least once in each game.

History favours the north London side in this fixture too, with Watford having lost six of their last seven Premier League away games to Arsenal.

Former Gunners and England midfielder Merson feels that Mikel Arteta’s men have the quality to get the result they need on Sunday lunchtime.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Arsenal are flying in the Premier League. They’re playing really well at the moment, but they need to be careful against Watford.

“Arsenal got great results against Leicester and Aston Villa, and they’re playing with plenty of pace and energy.

“Watford are a decent team on the counter and stunned Everton last week. Arsenal are building their team very well at the moment, and are nine games unbeaten now. They have a couple of hard matches after Watford, and going into their Liverpool game with a ten-match unbeaten streak would help the team.

“Arsenal had no points in their first three games and weren’t able to score a goal, while Tottenham were at the top of the Premier League table. Spurs have now sacked their manager, and Arsenal are flying – it’s a strange game, this.

“In four weeks’ time, Arsenal could well be battered by Liverpool and we’d be calling them flat-track bullies.

“But we have to give them credit where it’s due, and they are defeating teams that they should be putting away. Arsenal are looking good at the moment and should be able to win this game.”

Speaking before Sunday’s game, Gunners boss Arteta insisted that he wants his players to keep raising the bar as they look to improve their performances.

“What I am demanding is that we keep improving and get good performances that will lead to good results,” Arteta said at his news conference last week.

“And that we maintain the same unity and togetherness around the squad and we are able to transmit that in games and every day in training. If we do that, we will keep getting better.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip