Ashleigh Barty is confirmed as WTA’s year-end No1 for third year in a row

Ashleigh Barty and Katerina Siniakova have secured the 2021 WTA year-end No1 singles and doubles rankings, the WTA have announced.

This is the third year in a row that Barty has finished the season in the top spot, and she is the 14th player overall to earn the WTA year-end No1 singles ranking accolade. The week of 15 November marks the Australian’s 102nd week as the WTA No1, a position she first reached on 25 June, 2019.

Barty joins Stefanie Graf, Martina Navratilova, Serena Williams and Chris Evert as the only players to finish as year-end No1 for three consecutive years, and her 95 consecutive weeks as the WTA world No1 is the fifth longest streak in WTA history.

Siniakova, from the Czech Republic, has also finished in the No1 position before, having ended 2018 co-ranked doubles No1 with regular partner Barbora Krejcikova. The Czech duo first achieved the No1 ranking together on 22 October, 2018 and this week marks Siniakova’s 34th week overall in the top spot.

Barty has enjoyed another impressive season across 2021 having won five titles, including winning her second Major at Wimbledon and defending her title at the Miami Open. She lifted additional silverware at the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne (which was her first tournament played since February 2020), in Stuttgart and in Cincinnati.

Barty also posted a runner-up finish at the Madrid Open, going 42-8 in 2021, and with 6,411 points, she won the Race to the WTA Finals [NB she withdrew before the tournament].

Siniakova has earned her second year-end No1 finish having won five WTA doubles titles this season. With Krejcikova, the Czech duo triumphed at the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne, the Madrid Open, Roland-Garros and, most recently, the WTA Finals in Guadalajara. They also won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Siniakova also teamed up with Jelena Ostapenko to win the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.