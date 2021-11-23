BBC Sport pundit raves about 23-year-old who adds ‘extra dimension’ to Liverpool FC

Garth Crooks has credited Trent Alexander-Arnold with bringing an “extra dimension” to Liverpool FC after the English defender impressed in the 4-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Alexander-Arnold teed up Sadio Mane to break the deadlock in the 44th minute at Anfield when the Liverpool FC defender’s free-kick found the Senegal international with pinpoint accuracy.

Liverpool FC doubled their lead in the second half thanks to Diogo Jota’s clinical finish before Mohamed Salah scored from close range to put the Reds in firm control of the Premier League clash.

Alexander-Arnold made his second assist of the Premier League clash when the 23-year-old found Takumi Minamino in the box as the Japan international polished off a 4-0 rout.

The Liverpool FC No66 has scored one goal and has made six assists in 10 games in the Premier League to make an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks highlighted Alexander-Arnold’s influence on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC team after their emphatic 4-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

“This was another superb display of precision passing from Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“He produced two assists on this occasion against Arsenal and they will join a long list of assists for the full-back since his arrival on the scene at Anfield.

“The England player has provided Liverpool with an extra dimension. Any set-piece around the box presents a major issue for the opposition. The quality of ball is so good it provides a problem for the goalkeeper or the defence and, in most cases, both.”

Alexander-Arnold has scored nine goals and has made 39 assists over the past six seasons at Liverpool FC since breaking into Klopp’s starting XI towards the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The England international has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Fifa Club World Cup and the Uefa Super Cup under Klopp.

Former Leeds United midfielder John Giles was critical of Alexander-Arnold’s defending ahead of their 4-0 victory over Arsenal.

“Alexander-Arnold, he is absolutely brilliant going forward,” Giles told Off The Ball. “And Robertson is quite good as well, but he is better defensively.

“But I think Alexander-Arnold is a disaster defensively. I don’t think he even thinks about defending.

“Now, going forward, he is like an extra man, his distribution is good and he will get a few goals. And his free-kick was brilliant the other day.

“But I always believe that fullbacks are fullbacks and the main thing you want from them is to defend well. I think even with Alexander-Arnold, they concede more goals than he creates. But he is a brilliant player.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip