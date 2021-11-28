Michael Owen predicts Burnley v Tottenham

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a narrow 1-0 win at Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side head into the game looking to bounce back from their humiliating 2-1 defeat away by Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

Antonio Conte had led the Lilywhites to their first Premier League win since he took charge last weekend with a 2-1 victory at home to Leeds United.

And the Italian head coach will now be aiming for his side to make it back-to-back wins in the top flight as they look to climb the Premier League table heading into the hectic festive period.

The history certainly favours Spurs heading into this game, with Burnley having only won one of their last 12 Premier League games against the Lilywhites.

Spurs have also had no problem in front of goal against Sunday’s opponents, with the Lilywhites having scored in all but one of their 14 games against the Clarets in the top flight.

Tottenham started the weekend in seventh place in the Premier League table, while Burnley were 18th and in the relegation zone with nine points so far.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen feels that Tottenham will just about manage to snatch a narrow away win at Turf Moor on Sunday as they look to improve their Premier League form.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “The conundrum that is Tottenham Hotspur continued as they slumped to a, let’s face it, humiliating defeat by Mura in midweek.

“Some of those players really need to look in the mirror, and who knows what Antonio Conte makes of it all.

“They simply need a reaction, but this is another tricky one. Burnley aren’t conceding many just now, but equally, they aren’t scoring a lot.

“If Spurs best players turn up here, they should win the match. I’m giving them another chance and think they will do just that by the smallest of margins.”

