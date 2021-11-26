Emma Raducanu to feature as Champions Tennis returns to the Royal Albert Hall

The ATP Champions Tour’s Champions Tennis event has returned to the Royal Albert Hall this week, with Emma Raducanu headlining the event.

British number one and US Open champion Raducanu will play Hamburg European Open winner Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Sunday.

Thursday’s afternoon session saw Marcos Baghdatis defeat Tomas Berdych 4-3, 4-2, whilst Mark Philippoussis defeated Greg Rusedski 4-3, 4-1. In the doubles match Tommy Haas/Radek Stepanek defeated Xavier Malisse/Fernando Gonzalez 4-2, 1-4, 4-1.

In the evening session, Radek Stepanek defeated Nicolas Almagro 4-3, 4-1, whilst Tommy Haas defeated Mikhail Youzhny 4-1, 4-1. In the doubles match Thomas Enqvist/David Ferrer defeated Marcos Baghdatis/Greg Rusedski 4-2, 3-4, 4-1.

Champions Tennis sees players who have held the world number one ranking, reached a Grand Slam singles final or been a singles player in a victorious Davis Cup team, compete in a mixture of team and individual events in both singles and doubles.

As well as Raducanu, other stars in action include British favourite Rusedski, fan favourite Mansour Bahrami, Chilean Fernando Gonzalez, Spaniard David Ferrer, 2006 Australian Open runner-up Marcos Baghdatis, and former doubles number four player Radek Stepanek.

This year also marks the last time the tournament is being held at the historic Royal Albert Hall.

Paul McCann, VP, Tennis Events at IMG said: “For 24 years we’ve given fans the amazing opportunity to watch their favourite tennis superstars play in the iconic Royal Albert Hall, and this year has been like no other.

“It’s fantastic to see the players compete on the court again, and for a final time, cheered on by the roar of the packed crowd.”

Tickets are still available from £20 and can be purchased via the ATP Champions Tour website here: www.atpchampionstour.com/london. For more information see Champions Tennis on Twitter @ChampionsTennis and on Instagram @champions_tennis.

The event is also being live streamed on ATPChampionsTour and on Facebook at The ATP Champions Tour.

Teams

Team 1: Rusedski (Captain), Baghdatis, Haas, Stepanek

Team 2: Philippoussis (Captain), Berdych, González, Malisse

Team 3: Enqvist (Captain), Ferrer, Youzhny, Almagro

Exho Singles: Raducanu, Ruse

Exho Doubles: Bahrami, TBC

Order of Play

Thursday 25th November

Baghdatis v Berdych

Haas/Stepanek v Malisse/González

Rusedski v Philippoussis

Stepanek v Almagro

Baghdatis/Rusedski v Enqvist/Ferrer

Haas v Youzhny

Friday 26th November

Philippoussis v Enqvist

Malisse/González v Youzhny/Almagro

Berdych v Ferrer

Stepanek v Malisse

Baghdatis/Rusedski v Berdych/Philippoussis

Haas v González

Saturday 27th November

Baghdatis v Ferrer

Haas/Stepanek v Youzhny/Almagro

Rusedski v Enqvist

Malisse v Almagro

Berdych/Philippoussis v Enqvist/Ferrer

González v Youzhny

Sunday 28th November

Raducanu v Ruse

Bahrami/TBC v Pernfors/TBC

Team 1st v Team 2nd

Team 1st v Team 2nd

Team 1st v Team 2nd