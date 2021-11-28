Gary Lineker rates Jadon Sancho’s display in Man United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea FC

Gary Lineker believes Jadon Sancho is starting to turn a corner at Manchester United after the English forward scored in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea FC on Sunday evening.

The England international was named in Michael Carrick’s starting XI for the second successive game after Sancho impressed in Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Sancho broke the deadlock in the 50th minute at Stamford Bridge when the £75m signing managed to pinch the ball off Jorginho before the Manchester United winger calmly slotted past Chelsea FC goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea FC levelled in the 69th minute when Jorginho beat David De Gea from the penalty spot after Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought down Thiago Silva inside the area.

The 21-year-old has scored in successive games for the first time in his Manchester United career ahead of the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent successor.

Match Of The Day pundit Lineker took to Twitter to praise Sancho for his recent upturn in form.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Lovely cool finish from @Sanchooo10. Good to see he’s beginning to strut his stuff.”

Chelsea FC and Manchester United had late chances to score a winner at Stamford Bridge after Liverpool FC and Manchester City had already secured three points earlier in the Premier League weekend.

Fred managed to intercept a sloppy Mendy pass but the Brazilian lofted his finish into the Chelsea FC goalkeeper’s arms before Antonio Rudiger fired over the crossbar despite being unmarked in the Manchester United area deep in added time.

Lineker was also impressed with Reece James as the England star continues to contend with Liverpool FC full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for the title of the league’s best right-back.

The former Spurs striker wrote on Twitter: “Interesting to see @reecejames_24 play just as brilliantly on the left as the right. Imagine having him on one flank and @TrentAA on the other. #GarethSouthgate.”

