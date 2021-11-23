Garth Crooks has challenged N’Golo Kante to score more goals after the Chelsea FC midfielder netted in the 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The France international doubled the south west London side’s lead at the King Power Stadium after Antonio Rudiger broke the deadlock in the 14th minute.

Kante managed to steer an impressive long-range strike past his former team-mate Kasper Schmeichel in the 28th minute to put Chelsea FC in control of the clash.

Christian Pulisic came off the bench to make it 3-0 in the second half to secure their lead at the top of the Premier League ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool FC.

Kante, 30, has scored two goals in eight games in the Premier League this term, finding the back of the net against Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks now wants to see Kante become a scoring force in Thomas Tuchel’s midfield after his impressive goal against the Foxes.

“He’s very capable of this so I don’t know why he doesn’t do it more often,” Crooks told BBC Sport. “N’Golo Kante’s 28th-minute strike with his left foot was as clean as it was brilliant.

“Kante is back to his best but looking more comfortable on the ball than I’ve ever seen him. Normally you soon find out who the best 11 players are in any given team.

“The beauty about this Chelsea side is I don’t know what their best team is. Whoever comes in seems to fit the system perfectly and once in, it’s very difficult to get him out.

“It’s a system that can only be deployed if you’ve got the depth of squad and the quality of players to do it.”

Kante has scored 11 times in 165 games in the Premier League over the past seven seasons at Chelsea FC.

The France international has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Champions League, the Europa League and the Uefa Super Cup since his £30m move to Chelsea FC from Leicester in 2016.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer was impressed with Kante’s defensive performance at Leicester alongside Jorginho.

“They’ve got three very good centre-halves they can rely on and two midfielders in Jorginho and Kante who they can rely on when the strikers go forward,” Shearer said on BBC One’s Match of the Day at the weekend.

“Some of the time, the full-backs were playing in midfield.

“And what you see with Jorginho and Kante is that Kante is 10 yards ahead of Jorginho just in case he needs to win the ball and press again. Some of the play from Chelsea was absolutely superb.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip