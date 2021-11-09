Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are ready to compete with Real Madrid for the signature of Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho, according to a report in England.

Eurosport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC are keeping a close eye on the England Under-23 international following his impressive performances in the Championship under Fulham boss Marco Silva.

The same article states that Carvalho is rated as one of the next big English prospects after a return of three goals and one assist in seven games in the Championship this term.

According to the same story, the 19-year-old could secure a move to a big club next summer amid interest from Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The story claims that Fulham are already worried that Real Madrid could be able to tempt the English youngster into a lucrative switch to the Spanish capital.

Eurosport state that Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC have also expressed an interest in signing the Fulham youngster and the Premier League duo have asked to be kept informed of any developments.

The website report states that Chelsea FC or Liverpool FC could convince Carvalho to continue his career development in England rather than move abroad to Real Madrid.

Carvalho scored four times in 14 games in all competitions since breaking into the Fulham team in 2020.

Liverpool FC have previously raided Fulham for a promising English talent when the Reds signed Harvey Elliott in a £4.3m deal from Fulham in July 2019.

Next up for Liverpool FC in the Premier League is a home clash against Arsenal on Saturday 20 November, while Chelsea FC will will travel to Leicester City on the same day.

