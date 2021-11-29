Roy Keane offers blunt assessment of Chelsea FC’s 1-1 draw with Man United

Roy Keane claimed that Chelsea FC were “by far” the better team in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

The Blues had to come from behind to earn a point in front of their home fans at Stamford Bridge as their lead at the top of the table was cut down to just one point by Manchester City, who beat West Ham earlier in the day.

After a goalless first half, it was Manchester United who took the lead in the 50th minute when Jadon Sancho confidently fired home his second goal in as many games after a mistake by Jorginho allowed him to run through on goal.

The Italy international was afforded the chance to make amends from the penalty spot in the 69th minute after Aaron Wan-Bissaka brought down Thiago Silva in the box.

Jorginho slid home his penalty to equalise for the Blues, and Antonio Rudiger squandered a late chance to win it just before full-time when he blasted over the bar.

Chelsea FC enjoyed 66 per cent of the possession at Stamford Bridge and also had 24 shots compared to Manchester United’s three.

Former Manchester United captain Keane felt that the home side were the better team but also paid credit to the Red Devils for their “spirited” display.

“It is a big point,” Keane said on Sky Sports after the game.

“Chelsea were by far the better team. You see the stats. They should have gone on and won the game.

“United were spirited and stuck at it. They got a lot of blocks in and that is part of the game. Especially when it has not been great. They will take a bit of momentum into the season now. A good win in Europe and hopefully they can kick on.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel insisted that he was pleased with his side’s display despite two dropped points.

“I am absolutely happy with the performance,” said Tuchel.

“We dominated from the first minute, we were aggressive and never stopped attacking. Unfortunately we scored two goals, one for each side.”

