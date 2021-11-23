Joe Cole, Steve McManaman react to Chelsea FC’s 4-0 thrashing of Juventus

Joe Cole described Chelsea FC’s performance as “champagne football” after the Blues produced a brilliant performance to beat Juventus 4-0 and book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Blues have made an excellent start to the new Premier League campaign and currently lead the way at the top of the table by three points.

And they continued their good run of form in front of their home fans on Tuesday night as they ran riot against Juventus in south west London.

Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring in the 25th minute on his second Champions League start of the season when he fired home following a corner.

Reece James then made it 2-0 to the hosts in the 55th minute with a fine volley, before Callum Hudson-Odoi slotted home Chelsea FC’s third of the night.

Substitute Timo Werner then added further gloss to the scoreline in the 95th minute when he tapped home Hakim Ziyech’s low cross from close range for his third goal of the season in all competitions.

Former Chelsea FC midfielder Cole was thrilled by the sparkling performance and praised his old side for the manner of their victory.

“Champagne football,” Cole said on BT Sport after the final whistle. “It was a beautiful performance. Unbelievable.”

He added: “It was an absolutely outstanding performance to put Chelsea in the driving seat in this group in the Champions League.”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool FC and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman also praised the Blues for the way they were able to emphatically beat the Serie A side.

“It was another really dominant performance from Chelsea,” said McManaman on BT Sport. “We said it at the beginning of the whole tournament how the English teams look really strong, and this was another marker down.

“Chelsea had to come here and get a result against a resilient, experienced Juventus team, and they’ve absolutely wiped them aside.

“It was a really comfortable, confident performance. They could have scored many goals and they’ve won the game early on.

“A very, very good, clinical and experienced Chelsea performance tonight. It’s a great result for them.”

The result means that Chelsea FC have conceded the fewest goals in any new manager’s first 50 games in charge of an English top flight club, with the Blues having only let in 24 goals in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel was appointed back in January.

Reflecting on their impressive defensive record, former England manager Glenn Hoddle said during commentary on BT Sport: “What’s interesting about that is that you cannot say that Chelsea are a defensive team.

“They actually score goals, are free-flowing at times… but they’re just good at defending. He’s organised this team and they’re difficult to break down. If they need to go into a back five [from a back three], they do. It’s only Manchester City this season that I’ve seen outplay Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge, with the Blues currently three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

