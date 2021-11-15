Antonio Rudiger delivers fresh update on Chelsea FC contract situation

Antonio Rudiger has remained coy when quizzed about his contract situation at Chelsea FC as the clock ticks down on his current deal.

The defender has been in excellent form for the south west London side and he has started 10 of Chelsea FC’s 11 games in the Premier League this season to help them to lead the way at the top of the table.

Rudiger’s contract situation has led to some uncertainty about his future, as his current deal with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season.

Speaking last month, Rudiger hinted that he is edging closer to agreeing a new contract with the Blues as talks about his deal continue with the south west London club.

However, the 28-year-old was quizzed about his contact situation in recent days and his answers appear to be somewhat less committal than what he has said previously.

Asked about his future, Rudiger said: “For now, I am only concentrating on what is happening right now. I owe that to the club, the coach and the team.”

The German centre-half was then pressed on whether a return to the Bundesliga was a possibility, to which he replied: “I’m currently only focused on Chelsea. We’ll see what happens.”

Rudiger has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season, scoring one goal in the Premier League for the Blues.

He played the full 90 minutes in Germany’s 9-0 thrashing of Liechtenstein in World Cup qualifying during the international break.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano said that talks between Rudiger and Chelsea FC over a new contract were continuing when he delivered an update in mid-October.

“There are still talks with Chelsea but they haven’t agreed a new salary,” said Romano. “So let’s see if they’ll be able to do it in the coming days or weeks. At the moment, they haven’t been able to do it.

“Chelsea are still talking to Rudiger – the talks haven’t collapsed.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip