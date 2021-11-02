Antonio Rudiger provides Chelsea FC contract update as current deal ticks down

Antonio Rudiger has confirmed that he remains in talks with Chelsea FC about extending his current contract with the south west London side.

Germany international Rudiger has been one of the Blues’ top performers so far this season and he has started nine of the Blues 10 games in the Premier League, helping them to build a three-point lead at the top of the table.

The 28-year-old has scored one goal for Chelsea FC in the Premier League and he played the full 90 minutes of the 3-0 victory at Newcastle United at the weekend.

Rudiger’s future has been a talking point over the last few months due to the fact that his current contract with the Blues is due to expire at the end of the season.

Chelsea FC are understood to be keen to extend the German defender’s deal beyond next summer following his excellent form since Thomas Tuchel took charge back in January.

Now, the player himself has spoken out about his contractual situation, saying that talks are taking place and hinting that he is keen to extend his stay with the London club.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian published last week, Rudiger said: “The most important thing is that I feel happy here.

“I think if people look at it, they can see I’m happy. About the contract situation, I talk with the club. This is for nobody’s ears. It was how I said it would be after the Euros – there would be talks.

“There was a talk between Marina [Granovskaia, a Chelsea director] and my agent.

“We have the situation where we are at now and I have nothing to do with all the speculation. This is not in my mind. I’m focused on what I’m doing because this is why I wake up every morning.”

Rudiger’s fine form for Chelsea FC this season has not gone unnoticed. Speaking back in September, former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand claimed that Rudiger has been the best defender in the Premier League lately.

“At the moment yes (Rudiger is the best centre-half in the country),” Ferdinand said. “(Ruben) Dias overall last season would have got the best defender in the league but since Tuchel has come I think he has been the most commanding centre back in the league. I think he’s been phenomenal.

“Absolute desire to win every ball, aggression. Bearing in mind he’s come from a place almost in the wilderness under the previous manager Frank Lampard…”

Rudiger will be expecting to start when Chelsea FC travel to Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

