Ben Chilwell reveals words of advice from Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel

Ben Chilwell has praised Thomas Tuchel for the “brilliant” advice he gave him in recent months before the full-back broke back into the Chelsea FC team.

The 24-year-old has been the south west London side’s first-choice left-back in recent games after having initially struggled to hold down a spot in the team for both club and country.

Chilwell was named in the England squad for Euro 2020 in the summer but failed to feature for Gareth Southgate’s men as the Three Lions reached the final of the tournament.

The left-back was then made to wait before making his first Premier League appearance of the season for Chelsea FC, with Chilwell scoring as he played the full 90 minutes in the 3-1 win over Southampton back in early October.

The defender has been a more regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team since then, and he has scored three goals in 10 games for the Blues so far this season in all competitions.

Chilwell, who played the full 90 minutes in the 5-0 win over Albania at Wembley on Friday night, admits that Tuchel’s words of wisdom helped him to step his game up earlier in the campaign.

“I was so eager to get back playing football, it was maybe coming across that I wanted it a bit too much,” Chilwell said.

“Me and (Tuchel) had a very honest conversation where he did say to me: ‘You know, I feel like mentally at the moment in training you’re pushing a bit too much to get in the team. We love you here [at Chelsea FC], we know the qualities you possess just relax a little bit, you’re going to get back in’.

“It was brilliant to hear and then it was just about being patient and making sure I was ready so that when I was called upon to play, I could do my best.

“When you’ve got a manager that talks to you on a personal level, which we’re fortunate enough we have here and at Chelsea, it helps.

“When you’ve got a manager that talks to you and tells you the honest truth about what you need to do to get back on the team, of course it’s going to help you and give you a bit of clarity.”

Chilwell will be hoping to feature for Chelsea FC when they return to Premier League action next weekend with a trip to Leicester City.

The Blues are currently top of the Premier League table but former Chelsea FC goalkeeper does not believe that the title race will be a straight shootout with Manchester City.

“To be in the position we are now, it’s great credit to everyone,” Cech said last week. “It has been a great pleasure to watch every game in the Premier League, there has been great drama and everybody can beat everybody. It will not be a two-horse race for the title.”

